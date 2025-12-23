Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $13,248,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,635 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 363,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 27.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $44.00 price objective on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Ramaco Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.42. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast?furnace and electric?arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high?grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

