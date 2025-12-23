Security Financial Services INC. Sells 6,946 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

