Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,322 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Walmart makes up 0.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.54.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $244,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 617,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,664,281.14. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $460,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,031,455 shares in the company, valued at $118,833,930.55. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,828 shares of company stock worth $13,745,625. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WMT opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $117.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

