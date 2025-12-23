SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This is a 140.0% increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

