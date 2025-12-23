Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.3005 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

