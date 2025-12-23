OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires 182,243 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Shares of GILD opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,958,962. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 136,257 shares of company stock valued at $16,723,492 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

