Gridiron Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Gridiron Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9,558.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,438 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.1% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $616.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $597.39 and a 200-day moving average of $587.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $622.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

