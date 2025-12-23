Gridiron Partners LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust $BBN

Gridiron Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 20,210.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170,320 shares during the quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 717,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and preservation of capital through a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal debt securities. Advisement and portfolio management services are provided by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global credit research and trading capabilities to analyze risk and identify opportunities within the municipal bond sector.

Since its inception in 1989, BBN has invested primarily in investment-grade and non-investment-grade municipal obligations issued by U.S.

