Gridiron Partners LLC Buys 1,793,110 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 2,363.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,868,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793,110 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,587,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,539,000 after purchasing an additional 575,137 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,558,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after buying an additional 57,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.0%

BTT stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE: BTT) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. Launched in 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, while also aiming for total return. Shares of BTT trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors a means to access a portfolio of municipal securities through a publicly traded vehicle.

The trust’s primary investment activities focus on U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.