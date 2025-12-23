Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 10,444 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 130,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 571.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,322 shares of company stock worth $13,148,943. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

