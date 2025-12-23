Inv Vk Mun Opp $VMO Shares Acquired by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 1,558.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,192 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in Inv Vk Mun Opp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,328.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Inv Vk Mun Opp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 747,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 409,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 338.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Dividend Announcement

Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE: VMO), known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.

The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.

