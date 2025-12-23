Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $50,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.75.

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,330 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,764. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $519.57 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $526.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

