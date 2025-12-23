Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,480,000 after buying an additional 209,074 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,247,000 after buying an additional 1,224,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VTI opened at $337.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.69 and its 200-day moving average is $320.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.