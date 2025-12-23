Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 6,777 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.37.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

