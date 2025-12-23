Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Stock Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in APi Group were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 211,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in APi Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,338,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $12,270,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $32,342,000 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. CJS Securities raised APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. APi Group Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.