14,529 Shares in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on IonQ in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

IonQ Stock Up 10.9%

IONQ stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. IonQ’s revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,496.53. The trade was a 45.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

