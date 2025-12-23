Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.19

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Performance
Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.42.
About Bridges Capital Tactical ETF
