Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.19

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.42.

About Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility. BDGS was launched on May 11, 2023 and is managed by Bridges.

