Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells £58,037.04 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,164, for a total value of £58,037.04.

Tufan Erginbilgic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 6,128 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,065, for a total transaction of £65,263.20.

On Monday, October 27th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 7,433 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,133, for a total transaction of £84,215.89.

On Monday, September 29th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 6,811 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,190, for a total transaction of £81,050.90.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 1,155 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,062. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 and a 1 year high of GBX 537.20. The company has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,161.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.