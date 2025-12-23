Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells £58,037.04 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,164, for a total value of £58,037.04.
Tufan Erginbilgic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 28th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 6,128 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,065, for a total transaction of £65,263.20.
- On Monday, October 27th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 7,433 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,133, for a total transaction of £84,215.89.
- On Monday, September 29th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 6,811 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,190, for a total transaction of £81,050.90.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 1,155 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,062. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 and a 1 year high of GBX 537.20. The company has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- The Last Gold Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.