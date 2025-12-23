Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for VZ FY2025 Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VZ. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

VZ opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,904,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,433,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,490,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,470,788,000 after buying an additional 7,276,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,326,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,322,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,504,150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,265,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,989,427,000 after acquiring an additional 557,576 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying: Several big managers (e.g., UBS AM, BlackRock, State Street, Capital World Investors) materially increased VZ positions in Q3 2025, a sign of continued institutional conviction that could underpin the share price. QuiverQuant: Opinion Summary

Large institutional buying: Several big managers (e.g., UBS AM, BlackRock, State Street, Capital World Investors) materially increased VZ positions in Q3 2025, a sign of continued institutional conviction that could underpin the share price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy ratings and midpoint targets: Recent buy ratings (TD Cowen, Goldman Sachs) and a median analyst price target near $49 provide upside thesis points for investors focused on dividend yield + upside from network/5G execution. QuiverQuant: Analyst Ratings & Targets

Analyst buy ratings and midpoint targets: Recent buy ratings (TD Cowen, Goldman Sachs) and a median analyst price target near $49 provide upside thesis points for investors focused on dividend yield + upside from network/5G execution. Positive Sentiment: Frontier acquisition could be material growth driver if approved: Market commentary highlights the $20B Frontier deal as a potential long?term revenue/cable footprint boost, which would be constructive for VZ’s growth outlook if regulatory approvals are secured. QuiverQuant: Frontier Deal Discussion

Frontier acquisition could be material growth driver if approved: Market commentary highlights the $20B Frontier deal as a potential long?term revenue/cable footprint boost, which would be constructive for VZ’s growth outlook if regulatory approvals are secured. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are conflicted: Coverage notes split views across communication?services names, signaling mixed near?term outlooks even as some firms remain constructive; that keeps volatility likely until clearer fundamentals or deal outcomes emerge. Globe and Mail: Analysts Conflicted

Analysts are conflicted: Coverage notes split views across communication?services names, signaling mixed near?term outlooks even as some firms remain constructive; that keeps volatility likely until clearer fundamentals or deal outcomes emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Trending stock coverage and comparisons: Zacks and retail/press pieces are drawing attention to VZ (including long?term comparisons vs. AT&T), which can amplify flows but not necessarily change fundamentals. Zacks: Trending Stock

Trending stock coverage and comparisons: Zacks and retail/press pieces are drawing attention to VZ (including long?term comparisons vs. AT&T), which can amplify flows but not necessarily change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term dividend story vs. peers: Commentary comparing VZ vs. AT&T emphasizes Verizon’s steady dividend history but notes five?year price underperformance — relevant for income investors weighing yield vs. capital appreciation. Motley Fool: VZ vs T

Long?term dividend story vs. peers: Commentary comparing VZ vs. AT&T emphasizes Verizon’s steady dividend history but notes five?year price underperformance — relevant for income investors weighing yield vs. capital appreciation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple EPS estimates: Small but broad downward revisions (examples: Q4 2026 to $1.16 from $1.17; Q2 2026 to $1.24 from $1.26; Q4 2025 to $1.05 from $1.07; FY25/FY26/FY27 trimmed slightly) lower near?term earnings expectations and can weigh on the share price until trends reverse.

Zacks Research cut multiple EPS estimates: Small but broad downward revisions (examples: Q4 2026 to $1.16 from $1.17; Q2 2026 to $1.24 from $1.26; Q4 2025 to $1.05 from $1.07; FY25/FY26/FY27 trimmed slightly) lower near?term earnings expectations and can weigh on the share price until trends reverse. Negative Sentiment: Job?cut and execution concerns: Reports of roughly 15,000 planned job cuts and public debate over execution/service impacts increase near?term uncertainty and reputational risk, and regulatory uncertainty around the Frontier deal raises the chance of delays or concessions. QuiverQuant: Job Cuts & Deal Debate

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

