BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Raised to Hold at TD Securities

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BlackBerry Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of BB stock opened at C$5.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.00. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$3.99 and a 1-year high of C$8.86.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.0551903 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

