Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Position Increased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,361 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

