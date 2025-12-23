Contrasting Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT – Get Free Report) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 4063.13, suggesting that its share price is 406,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Clever Leaves”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $4.49 million 32.44 -$29.74 million ($1.55) -3.61 Clever Leaves $17.42 million 0.00 -$17.90 million ($12.36) 0.00

Clever Leaves has higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clever Leaves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Palatin Technologies and Clever Leaves, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clever Leaves 0 0 0 0 0.00

Palatin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,150.00%. Given Palatin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palatin Technologies is more favorable than Clever Leaves.

Profitability

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies N/A N/A -365.57% Clever Leaves N/A N/A N/A

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL8177, an oral peptide formulation for treatment of ulcerative colitis, which entered Phase 2 clinical trials. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment formulates, manufactures, markets, sells, distributes, and commercializes nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. It also produces extracted products, including isolates, crude oil extracts, and oral solutions; and tetrahydrocannabinol flowers. The company serves retail distributors, pharmaceutical and cannabis companies, and pharmacies. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Tocancipá, Colombia.

