Critical Analysis: Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) vs. TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of TELUS shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELUS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and TELUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A -39.92% TELUS 5.71% 8.76% 2.50%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 0.00 TELUS 1 5 5 1 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pervasip and TELUS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TELUS has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.55%. Given TELUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS is more favorable than Pervasip.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and TELUS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.07 $16.92 million N/A N/A TELUS $14.88 billion 1.32 $724.69 million $0.55 23.01

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS beats Pervasip on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

