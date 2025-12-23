ICON Reaches Market Cap of $58.23 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. ICON has a market cap of $58.23 million and $821.28 thousand worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,099,625,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,314,541 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

