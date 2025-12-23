Decentralized Social (DESO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $179.72 Thousand

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00005405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $49.99 million and approximately $179.72 thousand worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

