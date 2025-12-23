TomoChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $854.41 Thousand (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 7% lower against the dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $854.41 thousand worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,748,194 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

