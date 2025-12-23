USDX [Kava] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $211.22 Thousand (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,809.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.89 or 0.00660391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00021562 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331599 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

