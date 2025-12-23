Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Shares Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) fell 18.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 618,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 874% from the average session volume of 63,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

