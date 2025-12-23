Security Financial Services INC. Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Record?high gold driven by geopolitical risk is boosting safe?haven demand, directly supporting IAU’s price. Read More.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.3%

About iShares Gold Trust

Shares of IAU stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

