McGrath & Associates Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

McGrath & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McGrath & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.