Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,798,000 after buying an additional 23,241,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,797 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,512,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,670,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,556,000 after purchasing an additional 987,534 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

