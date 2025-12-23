O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,393 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DFIN opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities raised Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.