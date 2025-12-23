Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after buying an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,672,000 after purchasing an additional 167,722 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 723,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.