Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $41.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,344 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 376.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

