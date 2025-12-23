Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,970 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 13,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,256. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

