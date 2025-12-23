OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Critical Survey

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels -1.02% -1.84% -0.37% Gevo -37.33% -9.49% -6.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OPAL Fuels and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 2 4 0 0 1.67 Gevo 1 2 2 1 2.50

Volatility & Risk

OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. Gevo has a consensus target price of $6.42, suggesting a potential upside of 194.34%. Given Gevo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Gevo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $299.97 million 1.29 $11.03 million $0.02 112.00 Gevo $16.92 million 31.22 -$78.64 million ($0.20) -10.90

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Gevo. Gevo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats Gevo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels



OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

About Gevo



Gevo, Inc. operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

