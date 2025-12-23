Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,697,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,711,000 after acquiring an additional 691,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,029,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Xylem by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,717,000 after buying an additional 830,337 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Xylem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

