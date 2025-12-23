OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires 111,178 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,178 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Key Stores Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Moynihan said AI is increasingly boosting U.S. economic growth and that the consumer is in “pretty good shape,” comments that support a stronger macro outlook and potential growth in transactional, investment banking and wealth-management revenue. Article Title

CEO Brian Moynihan said AI is increasingly boosting U.S. economic growth and that the consumer is in “pretty good shape,” comments that support a stronger macro outlook and potential growth in transactional, investment banking and wealth-management revenue. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America announced a $10 million zero-interest capital commitment to CDFIs supporting L.A. wildfire recovery — a reputation- and community-focused move that can support local lending relationships and franchise goodwill. Article Title

Bank of America announced a $10 million zero-interest capital commitment to CDFIs supporting L.A. wildfire recovery — a reputation- and community-focused move that can support local lending relationships and franchise goodwill. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Companies extended a key Bank of America facility, indicating ongoing corporate lending/servicing activity and client engagement that supports fee and credit businesses. Article Title

Rocket Companies extended a key Bank of America facility, indicating ongoing corporate lending/servicing activity and client engagement that supports fee and credit businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage activity and upgrades in the market have lifted sentiment around big-bank names, contributing to upward pressure on BAC shares. (Market report on an analyst upgrade referenced.) Article Title

Analyst coverage activity and upgrades in the market have lifted sentiment around big-bank names, contributing to upward pressure on BAC shares. (Market report on an analyst upgrade referenced.) Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities continues active research coverage (e.g., ratings on CRISPR, ArcBest, Vail Resorts) — reinforces the firm’s research franchise but has limited direct impact on BAC equity fundamentals. Article Title

Bank of America Securities continues active research coverage (e.g., ratings on CRISPR, ArcBest, Vail Resorts) — reinforces the firm’s research franchise but has limited direct impact on BAC equity fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Moynihan also said the Fed will have room to cut rates next year — a policy path that could compress net interest margins for large banks if cuts occur, representing a potential headwind to BAC’s core profitability. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Phillip Securities raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0%

Bank of America stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $407.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.