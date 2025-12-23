Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3,757.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $300.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Arete Research boosted their price target on Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.59.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

