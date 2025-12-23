Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stock Position Raised by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 37,575.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,545 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $46,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $187.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.