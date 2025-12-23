Reviewing Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) & Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Free Report) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Casella Waste Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems $1.56 billion 4.06 $13.54 million $0.24 415.21

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

99.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems 0.85% 5.63% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trailblazer Resources and Casella Waste Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Casella Waste Systems 0 4 7 1 2.75

Casella Waste Systems has a consensus target price of $113.56, indicating a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Trailblazer Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, recycling, and disposal operations. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

