OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases 14,281 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 406.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Badger Meter from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

