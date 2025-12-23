S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 749.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD opened at $483.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,246,421.47. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,264 shares of company stock valued at $40,332,854. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

