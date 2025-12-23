OFI Invest Asset Management Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,890 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $300,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $1,024,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,672.56. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $28,598,588. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

