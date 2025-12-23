Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,182 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,323,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,450,000 after purchasing an additional 977,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,293,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $929,828,000 after buying an additional 843,267 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.60.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

