Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 6,335,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 50,046,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Synergia Energy Trading Down 14.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £934,304.52, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.