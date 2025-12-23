GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.43 and last traded at GBX 0.43. Approximately 24,194,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 18,603,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47.

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of £10.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

