Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,602 and last traded at GBX 3,590, with a volume of 168163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,576.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 price target on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,304.67.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,231.98.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

