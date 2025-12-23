genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 0.90. Approximately 610,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,215,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80.

genedrive Trading Up 12.5%

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91.

genedrive Company Profile

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms. Based in the UK, the Company is at the forefront of Point of Care pharmacogenetic testing in emergency healthcare.

