HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $52.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $52,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

